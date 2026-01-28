Two minors held for stabbing man during robbery in east Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The Delhi Police has apprehended two minors for allegedly stabbing a man who resisted a robbery attempt in east Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light after an intimation was received from LBS Hospital about a patient admitted with stab wounds.

The victim, identified as Priyanshu Rawat, a resident of West Vinod Nagar, told the police that the attack occurred around 12.15 am on January 27. Rawat was returning from work when four people on two scooters intercepted him near Talab Chowk on Main Road.

According to a senior police officer, the group tried to snatch Rawat’s mobile phone. When he resisted, one of the assailants stabbed him in the stomach. The accused fled with Rs 400, but were unable to take his phone.

The police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and initiated a probe. "Using technical analysis, CCTV footage and local intelligence, the suspects were identified and two minors involved in the robbery were apprehended," the officer said.

During questioning, the two juveniles admitted to the crime. They were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to an observation home.

The police have recovered a white scooter allegedly used in the commission of the offence. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the remaining associates involved in the case, the officer added. PTI SSJ SSJ AKY AKY