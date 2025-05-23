Two minors held for stabbing teenager to death for refusing to join their group

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Two teenagers allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old boy to death in broad daylight in north Delhi's Burari area after he refused to join their group, an official said on Friday.

He was returning home with a friend on Thursday afternoon near Gandhi Chowk when two the assailants stabbed him multiple times in the chest, they said.

“We have apprehended two minor boys for stabbing a boy as the accused wanted the victim to join their group,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.

He added, however, that the motive is "yet to be ascertained".

A PCR call was received at 2.32 pm reporting that a boy had been stabbed in the chest near Pinki Colony, Gandhi Chowk in Burari, the officer said. The victim was identified to be a resident of Bhalswa.

"We are examining the CCTV footage from the vicinity and have also recorded the statement of the eyewitness, who is the victim's friend," he added.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered, police said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and further investigation is in progress, they said.