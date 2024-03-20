Two minors held for throwing water balloons on passersby in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, video surfaces

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has apprehended two minors throwing water balloons at passersby while riding an SUV in southwest Delhi, officials on Wednesday said.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media platforms and police held the minors taking cognisance of the video.

The video purportedly shows two youths throwing water balloons on passersby from the open sunroof of an SUV in the Vasant Kunj area.

Yesterday afternoon 16.03.24 in vasant kunj New Delhi, these two boys throwing random water balloons on people and ladies too in the street. This is extremely dangerous and could have injured someone badly. @DelhiPolice @dtptraffic @ndtv @ZeeNews @aajtak @DelhiPoliceCom1 pic.twitter.com/GnMEhjV9Zw — sneha singh (@snehasi78473513) March 17, 2024

"Taking cognisance into the matter, legal action has been initiated and two juveniles have been apprehended in this regard," a senior police officer said.