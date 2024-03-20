Advertisment
National

Two minors held for throwing water balloons on passersby in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, video surfaces

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has apprehended two minors throwing water balloons at passersby while riding an SUV in southwest Delhi, officials on Wednesday said.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media platforms and police held the minors taking cognisance of the video.

The video purportedly shows two youths throwing water balloons on passersby from the open sunroof of an SUV in the Vasant Kunj area.

"Taking cognisance into the matter, legal action has been initiated and two juveniles have been apprehended in this regard," a senior police officer said.

