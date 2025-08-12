Two minors killed, 6 injured as building roof collapses in UP's Mathura

Mathura (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) A boy and a girl were killed while six others received severe injuries on Monday after the roof of the first floor of a dilapidated building collapsed here, police said. According to police, the two-storey building collapsed in the Nakasa Mohalla of Kosi Kala area.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Mathura, where a 12-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl succumbed during treatment, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said.

The building has been cordoned off and teams from the Public Works Department and the Revenue Department have reached the spot, he added. PTI COR ABN OZ OZ