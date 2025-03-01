Two minors killed in road accident in Jharkhand

Lohardaga (Jharkhand), Mar 1 (PTI) Two minor boys were on Saturday killed and six others injured when a tractor carrying them overturned in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, police said.

The incident happened near the Hesaag village under the jurisdiction of the Serengdag police station of the district, a police officer said.

About a dozen people, including the victims, climbed on a brick-laden tractor to travel to their respective destinations.

The vehicle was on its way to Pahad Dandu from Serengdag. The driver lost control of it at the Hesaag Batru bridge and it overturned, the officer said.

Two minors identified as Manish Oraon (12) and Chotu Lohra (10), both residents of the Turiadih village were crushed under the vehicle and six others suffered injuries in the accident, the police officers said.

The locals and a police team took the injured to the Lohardaga Sadar Hospital where they were admitted, said the District Civil Surgeon Dr Sambhunath Choudhary. PTI Cor BS SBN SBN