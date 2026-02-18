Two minors raped in Jharkhand, one person arrested

Gumla/Dumka (Jharkhand), Feb 18 (PTI) Two girls have been allegedly raped in separate incidents in Jharkhand's Gumla and Dumka districts, police said on Wednesday.

One person has been arrested in connection with one of the cases.

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man while she was returning to her hostel from school in Raidih area of Gumla district on Monday, a police officer said.

Raidih police station in-charge Sandeep Kumar Yadav said, "The 19-year-old accused was arrested on Tuesday and the survivor's medical examination was conducted." A case under sections of the BNS and POCSO Act was registered, he added.

The accused told the police that he knew that the girl stayed in a hostel for studies, and on the day of the incident, when she was returning from the institution, he forcibly took her behind a house and raped her, another officer said.

In another incident, a teenage girl was raped in Jarmundi area in Dumka district while returning from Basukinath fair on Monday.

"The victim was returning with her aunt and a man, who was a relative of the aunt, on his motorcycle. The man dropped off the aunt and took the girl to a deserted area, where he raped her," Jarmundi Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Amit Kumar Kachhap said.

An FIR has been lodged and a manhunt launched to nab the accused, he added.