Two minors sexually assaulted by their neighbours in Bengal, 2 arrested

Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) Two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by their neighbours in Hooghly and North 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal over the past 24 hours, police said.

According to a police official, the perpetrators in both the cases have been arrested.

TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari and senior minister Firhad Hakim have called for strong punishments against the offenders, emphasising that this is a social evil that must be addressed nationwide.

In North 24 Parganas' Mogra, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her neighbour when she was home alone on Saturday night. The accused has been arrested and charged under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO laws, police said.

In a similar incident at Gaighata, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by a neighbour on her way to tuition on Saturday. She was taken to a nearby jungle and allegedly raped before being dropped near her home later that night, police said and added that the medical examination of the girl is scheduled for Monday.

The father of the Gaighata victim has demanded death penalty for the accused after a fast-track trial.

In another incident on Friday, a girl was allegedly raped and murdered, following which enraged villagers lynched one of the accused in Alipurduar district, police said.

In response to the Mogra incident and others like it, TMC legislator Byapari said, "Had I been present, I would have broken and twisted the hands and feet of the accused and then handed him over to police." He advocated for severe punishment for those who commit crimes against women, adding, "If any action is taken against me for treating those involved in heinous crimes against women as they deserve, I am ready to face the consequences. I will not back down from my words." Senior state minister Firhad Hakim said, "Any crime against women should be dealt with sternly, with no mercy shown to the perpetrators. This is a social evil and such crimes are occurring frequently in other states. We must adopt a zero-tolerance approach to ensure a safe environment for our sisters and daughters." BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh from Siliguri criticised the TMC government, claiming that crimes against women have become a daily occurrence in West Bengal under their rule.

"The Mamata Banerjee regime has failed to instill fear in molesters and abusers. The perpetrators have become emboldened," he asserted.

Meanwhile, reacting to recent incidents of rape and murder of minor girls and women in the state, Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday said steps would be taken to enhance their safety.

He asserted that this commitment led to the launch of the 'Abhaya Plus' programme, designed to train women in self-defence.

"Day in and day out, we hear reports about attacks on women. Recently, we saw this at RG Kar hospital. The entire state is united in wanting women to be safe. Therefore, we will take every step to protect women legally and otherwise, which is why we have initiated Abhaya Plus to provide self-defence training," Bose said.

Last week, Bose launched a mass outreach initiative for the welfare of vulnerable communities. Under the initiative titled 'Apna Bhaarat – Jagta Bengal,' there will be special focus on empowering women, ensuring the safety and security of children, and addressing issues like human trafficking and drug abuse.

Notably, the name 'Abhaya' was given by a section of the media to the on-duty medic who was raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital on August 9, triggering widespread protests across the state.

In the 'Duare Rajyapal' or 'Governor at Your Doorstep' programme, Bose plans to visit tribal areas and respond to anyone in distress who reaches out to him. PTI SUS SCH MNB