Two missing as SUV plunges into Ravi river in Chamba

Shimla, July 29 (PTI) Two persons went missing on Saturday morning when their SUV hit a parapet and plunged into the Ravi river in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, police said.

The driver lost control of the car after it hit the parapet on the Kharamukh-Holi road near Dali, following which the vehicle veered off the road and rolled down into the river, they added.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and started a search operation with the help of the locals but the missing duo has neither been identified nor located so far, the police said. As many as 69 persons, including five in Chamba district, have been killed in road accidents in the past 35 days since the onset of monsoon on June 24 in Himachal Pradesh, according to the state emergency operation centre. PTI BPL RPA