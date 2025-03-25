Two missing boys found dead in abandoned mining pit in Rajasthan's Bundi

Kota (Rajasthan) Mar 25 (PTI) The bodies of two cousins who were missing for two days were discovered in an abandoned water-filled mining pit near their home in Bundi district on Tuesday, police said.

Anshul Meena (14) and Divyanshu Meena (12) were reported missing on Sunday by the latter's father. They left from their farm in the afternoon but did not reach home in Basni village, he said.

Circle Inspector at Hindoli police station Sahdev Meena said police lodged a case and launched a search operation for the boys.

During a search, the boys' slippers were spotted floating into an abandoned water-filled mining pit near their home late on Monday evening. Police and civil defence squads began a search on Tuesday morning.

The two bodies were recovered from the pit around noon, he said.

The boys were likely to have stopped for bath in the pit on Sunday evening and drifted into deep waters, police said.

The actual reason of death will be clear only after post-mortem and related probe, they added. PTI COR SKY SKY