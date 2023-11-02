Two missing Latur girls rescued from Pune

Latur, Nov 2 (PTI) Police have traced and rescued two girls more than a year after they went missing from central Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Thursday.

The girls, aged 18 and 16, were rescued on Wednesday from Pune district, around 370km from Latur, where they were found living with some men, he said.

Based on separate complaints, three cases of abduction were registered at Shivaji Nagar, Udgir Rural and Ausa police stations of Latur district under IPC section 363 (kidnapping) last year, said the official.

Police formed multiple teams to trace the victims.

Anti-Human Trafficking Unit's sub-inspectors Shamal Deshmukh and Subhash Suryawanshi, along with their team members, acted on inputs received from the cyber cell and traced the movements of these girls in Pune, Satara, Solapur and some villages bordering Karnataka, he said.

Two of them were subsequently traced and rescued from Pune district, said the official, adding they were brought back to Latur. PTI COR RSY