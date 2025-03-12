Two mobile thieves arrested in Noida after shootout

NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh Police arrested two youths involved in mobile theft and other cases following a shootout here, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Shakeel and Farid, residents of Delhi's Trilokpuri, were arrested late on Tuesday night when the two men were on a bike and were asked to stop at a police checkpoint at Noida Sector-58. Instead of slowing down, they tried to flee. But their motorcycle became unbalanced, and the two fell.

Shakeel then opened fire on the police team. In self-defence, the police retaliated, and Shakeel sustained a bullet injury on his leg. He was caught, while Farid was arrested later after managing to flee from the spot, said Sumit Kumar Shukla, additional deputy commissioner of police.

Police have recovered five mobile phones, one motorbike, and a country-made gun from their possession. Mobile phones were looted from different places, he added.

Shukla said cases have been registered against the accused in Delhi and Noida.