Two monkeypox cases reported in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 18 (PTI) Two cases of Monkeypox (Mpox) have been reported in Kerala, state Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday.

Two men, who recently returned to Kerala from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), tested positive for the disease, the minister said.

One of the men, a resident of Wayanad district, was initially found to be infected, while the second individual, from Kannur, tested positive later, according to her statement.

Both patients are currently undergoing treatment at Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur. Their contact tracing details and movement history will be published soon, the statement added.

In response to the cases, the Health Department has instructed those who came into contact with the patients to monitor themselves for symptoms and report any signs of illness promptly.

A state-level Rapid Response Team (RRT), convened under the Health Minister, held a meeting to assess the situation and issued directives to arrange additional isolation facilities.

Travellers arriving from abroad who develop symptoms have been advised to isolate themselves and inform the health department immediately, it said.

Awareness campaigns, including those at airports, have been intensified. Vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, and children have been urged to exercise extra caution, the statement added.

Kerala had reported a few monkeypox cases in September this year, following the global outbreak of the disease. PTI LGK SSK ROH