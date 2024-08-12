Two-month-long campaign in Jharkhand to end discrimination towards HIV patients

Ranchi, Aug 12 (PTI) A two-month-long campaign will be started in Jharkhand on September 1 to create awareness for eliminating discrimination against HIV patients.

The announcement was made during the launch of the intensified IEC (information, education, communication) campaign at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University auditorium on Monday.

Project Director of Jharkhand State AIDS Control Society Pawan Kumar said the campaign will be run at the district level, block level and village level.

"We have to stop the discrimination against HIV patients," he said.

Kumar said that HIV infection does not spread by shaking hands or hugging an infected person, nor does it occur by wearing the infected person's clothes or eating with him.

Tapan Kumar Shandilya, the vice-chancellor of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University, said especially the youth will be made aware of HIV and sexually transmitted diseases through the campaign. PTI SAN SOM