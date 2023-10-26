Two months after marriage, man held for killing wife in Nagpur

Nagpur, Oct 26 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her husband in Nagpur, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Bori village, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, the Ramtek police station official said.

"Divya Yadav had married Chhotulal Yadav two months ago. The couple had fights since Chhotulal was in a relationship with another woman with whom he used to have long telephonic conversations," he said.

"On October, Chhotulal strangled Divya in a desolate area. Her body was discovered on October 21. A probe led to the arrest of Chhotulal," he added. PTI COR BNM BNM