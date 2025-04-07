Two months after marriage, woman ends life in mother's house

Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) A 29-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide just two months after her marriage in Mumbai's Santacruz East, a police official said on Monday.

He identified the deceased as Neha Mishra, who hanged herself in her maternal home in Shastri Nagar in Kalina on Sunday night.

"She got married two months ago. She was staying at her mother's house. She ended her life when her mother had gone to a nearby temple. The woman returned home to find her daughter hanging from the ceiling fan," the Vakola police station official said.

No suicide has been found from the spot, he said, adding that a probe has begun after an accidental death report (ADR) was registered. PTI ZA BNM