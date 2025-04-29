Two more arrested for assaulting railway cop in Bhopal

Bhopal, Apr 29 (PTI) Two more persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly beating up a Government Railway Police personnel when he objected to drinking liquor inside a car parked on the premises of the Rani Kamlapati railway station here, an official said.

After the incident two days ago, one of the assailants had been arrested immediately while two others were identified later, said GRP Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Lodha.

"Dilip Ahirwar and Aman Yadav have been arrested now. We also added Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups based on factors like religion, race, or language) against them as they had made comments connected to religion," he told PTI.

A court sent them in judicial custody.

Earlier, the case was registered against the accused under BNS sections 132 (assault to prevent a public servant from discharging his duty), 296 (obscene act in a public place) and other provisions.

After nabbing the two men, GRP personnel took them around the railway station and its video made it to social media.

On the intervening night of April 26 and 27, GRP personnel Nazar Daulat Khan objected when he saw the accused drinking inside a car parked on the railway station premises. The accused allegedly thrashed Khan and tore his uniform.

After a video related to the incident went viral, the opposition Congress targeted the BJP government over the law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh. PTI ADU KRK