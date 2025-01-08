Two more arrested for Malda TMC councillor's murder

Kolkata, Jan 8 (PTI) West Bengal Police on Wednesday said it arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of Malda TMC councillor Dulal Sarkar on January 2 and a contract of Rs 50 lakh was given by the conspirators to carry out the "task." Two persons, including the president of the TMC's Malda town unit, Narendra Nath Tiwari, were arrested in connection with the murder of Sarkar, who was shot dead from close range in English Bazar town. The other arrested person was identified as one Swapan Sharma.

Briefing reporters, ADG (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar said so far seven persons have been arrested for Sarkar's murder.

"Interrogations of the arrested persons have revealed that Rs 50 lakh had passed hands between the conspirators and the assailants to execute the crime and we will find out the motive soon," Sarkar said.

Sarkar was shot in the head multiple times from close range in English Bazar town's Jhaljhalia More when he tried to flee the bike-borne assailants.

The senior police officer said two more accused, who were directly involved in the attack, are still absconding.

"The investigation into the murder is in an advanced stage," he added.

The TMC's Malda English Bazar councillor had earlier been described by West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee as a close associate and a popular leader.

Tiwari, however, claimed that "he has been framed in the case." PTI COR DC SUS MNB