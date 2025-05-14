Two more arrested in Assam for 'anti-India' activities

Guwahati, May 14 (PTI) Two more persons have been apprehended in Assam for "anti-India" activities on social media, taking the total number of such arrests to 60 so far in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

The police arrested Sahin Ahmed Mazumdar from Hailakandi and Intesab Ahmed Laskar from Cachar district, the chief minister posted on X.

"Crackdown down on Anti-nationals continue. Based on their anti-India activities on social media, @assampolice has picked up two people," Sarma posted.

Earlier, two more persons were arrested from Sonitpur district, the CM had posted.

"58 Pak sympathisers are behind bars. They will also receive special care for their anti-national activities," he said.

Sarma said the state-wide crackdown on traitors will continue and "nobody will be spared".

The chief minister had last week said at a press conference here that the National Security Act (NSA) will be clamped on certain people arrested, but not on all.

Earlier, opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Sarma had also threatened to break the legs of those who raised the 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan in the aftermath of the Jammu and Kashmir terror attack.

Twenty-six people were killed after terrorists struck at Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. PTI DG RG