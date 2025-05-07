Two more arrested in Assam for ''defending'' Pakistan

Guwahati, May 7 (PTI) Two more persons have been apprehended in Assam for "defending Pakistan on Indian soil" in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, taking the total number of such arrested people to 45, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The two are Sajid Ahmed of Sonitpur and Rojan Ali of Goalpara, the chief minister posted on 'X'.

''Update on crackdown against traitors for defending Pakistan on Indian soil. So far, 45 Anti-Nationals have been parked in our Jails. We are on the lookout for more," he said.

The chief minister on Tuesday had said at a press conference here that the provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) would be imposed on certain people who have been arrested, but not on all.

Some have already apologised and said that they will not do it again, he said.

There will be categorisation of the arrested persons as some are habitual offenders, while some have done so for publicity, Sarma said.

"There is another category with left leanings, who have done it for political reasons. A committee will take a decision on whom the NSA will be imposed, and it is not going to be a political decision," he added.

Earlier, opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack.

On Friday, Sarma had warned of stringent action against those who raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in the aftermath of the April 22 attack.

Addressing a campaign rally for the panchayat elections, he appealed to the people to pray and give strength to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army so that Pakistani terrorists hiding anywhere in the world can be brought to justice.

Twenty-six people were killed after terrorists struck Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. PTI DG DG BDC