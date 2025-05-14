Two more arrested in Assam for 'defending' Pakistan

Guwahati, May 14 (PTI) Two more persons have been apprehended in Assam for "sympathising with Pakistan”, taking the total number of arrests to 58 so far in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Both the arrested persons hail from Sonitpur district, Sarma said in a post on X.

“58 Pak sympathisers are behind bars. They will also receive special care for their anti-national activities,” he said on Tuesday.

Sarma said the state-wide crackdown on “traitors” will continue and “nobody will be spared”.

The chief minister had last week said at a press conference here that provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) will be clamped on some of those arrested.

Earlier, opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Twenty-six people were killed after terrorists struck popular tourist spot Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. PTI DG RBT