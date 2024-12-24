Two more arrested in connection with murder in Seraikela-Kharswan: Police

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Dec 24 (PTI) Two more persons including the mastermind allegedly involved in gunning down of a para teachers' union president were arrested in Seraikela-Kharswan district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Sonu Sardar, the president of para teachers' union, was shot dead by the accused in Bardih village on the intervening night of December 13 and 14.

Based on scientific and technical evidence, five persons all residents of Gamariah police station area in the district were arrested on December 16.

Police had also seized a pistol with a magazine, four 7.65mm cartridges, a country-made firearm, two motorcycles and a scooter from their possession.

Two other accused, including the alleged mastermind of the incident Birbal Sardar, who was at large, were nabbed on Monday from Nimdih railway station, Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said.

All the accused held a grudge against Sonu Sardar as he used to oppose their illegal activities, the SP added. PTI BS RG