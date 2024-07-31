Two more arrested in Dharavi murder case

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) Two more persons were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old man in Dharavi area of central Mumbai, police said.

The incident had occurred in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar locality on late Sunday night, an official said.

Arvind Vaishya was stabbed fatally in the chest when he tried to resolve a fight between two groups. Police arrested Niyaz Shaikh and Arif Shaikh on the same day.

During the investigation, the names of two more persons cropped up and they were arrested, the official said, without disclosing their identities. PTI DC KRK