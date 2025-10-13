Two more arrested in Durgapur medical student gang rape case

Kolkata, Oct 13 (PTI) Two more persons were arrested by police in connection with the alleged gang rape of a private medical college student at Durgapur in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, a police officer said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, Abhisekh Gupta, told PTI, "Two more arrests have been made. With these, all five accused have been taken into custody based on the complaint filed." The 23-year-old woman, hailing from Jaleswar in Odisha's Balasore district, was gang raped on Friday night when she went outside the private medical college with a friend to have dinner.

Three persons were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the 'gang rape' of the student. PTI BSM ACD RG