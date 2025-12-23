Two more arrested in Kerala mob lynching case

Palakkad (Kerala), Dec 23 (PTI) Two more persons were arrested in connection with the alleged mob lynching in which a Chhattisgarh native was killed at Kizhakeattappallam near Walayar here, police on Tuesday said.

The arrested persons were identified as Vinod and Jagadish of Attappallam, who were allegedly part of the mob that attacked Ramnarayan (31), suspecting him to be a thief on December 17, police said.

Earlier, police had arrested five persons in the case.

According to police, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the case has identified eight more persons involved in the incident, who are currently absconding.

Efforts are on to trace and arrest them.

Police officials said additional charges would be invoked in the case, which is presently registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

They said provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act would also be added after receiving further details from the victim’s family regarding the deceased’s social status.

Meanwhile, Ramnarayan’s body was flown from Kochi to Raipur on Tuesday, and arrangements were made to transport it to his native village from the airport, police said.

Officials said the state government has decided to announce compensation for the victim’s family soon.

Ramnarayan, a labourer, had recently arrived in the Walayar area. He was allegedly caught by a mob on suspicion of theft and brutally assaulted.

He was shifted to Palakkad District Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

In a video of the incident that surfaced earlier, a person was heard asking Ramnarayan whether he was from Bangladesh.

Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday said that Ramnarayan was a victim of the communal hatred being spread across the country by the Sangh Parivar.

CPI(M) has been alleging that persons who beat Ramnarayan were RSS activists, which was denied by BJP leaders.

According to him, Sangh Parivar links behind this brutal crime have now come to light, and the role of the Congress, which claims to project itself as a force for peace, has also been exposed.

"The state government stands with the victim’s family and the accused have already been arrested. The government is committed to ensuring maximum punishment under the law for those responsible, irrespective of their political affiliations," he said. PTI TBA TBA KH