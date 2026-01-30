Kolkata (PTI): Police on Friday arrested two more persons in connection with the fire that broke out at a momo manufacturing unit and two godowns at Anandapur on the outskirts of Kolkata, a senior police officer said.

This comes days after the owner of a decorator company linked to the premises was taken into custody.

"Two senior officials of the momo manufacturing unit have been arrested. They are the company's manager, Manoranjan Sheet, and deputy manager, Raja Chakraborty. Both were picked up by Narendrapur police," the officer added.

The two are scheduled to be produced before Baruipur sub-divisional court later in the day.

On Tuesday, Gangadhar Das, the owner of the premises and the decorator firm, was arrested.

He was produced before Baruipur court on Wednesday and remanded to police custody. He is scheduled to be produced again in court on February 4.

Police officers are currently interrogating him to gather information about the factory and warehouse operations, including who was responsible for managing the premises on the day of the incident, he said.

So far, 21 body parts, including partially burnt and skeletal remains, have been recovered from the site, officials said.

"We cannot confirm the exact death toll as we have recovered body parts, which may belong to a single or different individuals. This can be confirmed only after the DNA tests," a police officer said.