Two more arrested in Malda TMC councillor murder

Malda (WB), Jan 8 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of TMC councillor from Malda, Dulal Sarkar.

A total of seven people have been apprehended so far with the latest arrests, officials said.

The TMC's Malda English Bazar councillor, whom West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee had called a close associate and a popular leader, was gunned down by miscreants in Malda district on January 2.

Sarkar was shot in the head multiple times from a close range in English Bazar town's Jhaljhalia More, when he tried to flee the bike-borne assailants, according to police.

President of Malda Town unit of the Trinamool Congress, Narendra Nath Tiwari, and another person identified as Swapan Sharma, were arrested from Malda on Wednesday, a police officer said.

Inspector General of North Bengal, Rajesh Yadav, told reporters that the duo will be produced in court during the day.

Yadav said three more accused are yet to be arrested and search is on to trace them.

Tiwari, however, claimed that he has been framed in the case.

“The investigation into the murder is in the final stages,” Yadav added. PTI CORR DC RBT