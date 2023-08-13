Two more arrested over JU student's death, allegations of sexual harassment also surface

Kolkata, Aug 13 (PTI) Two students of Jadavpur University were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the ragging of an undergraduate student who died after falling from the balcony of a hostel, police said.

Police have taken cognisance of JU students' social media posts, including photographs, which suggest there was an element of sexual harassment in the ragging of the deceased.

"He was definitely tormented by the boarders. There can be some passive sexual harassment. We are probing the matter," a senior police officer said. Three people have been arrested in the case so far, he said.

"A second year student of Economics hailing from Bankura town and a Sociology student from Arambagh in Hooghly district were arrested on Sunday morning. A former student of the university, who was staying at the hostel, was nabbed on Friday," he said.

"The names of the two surfaced after night-long grilling of the arrested former student. Both are boarders from the same hostel and were present when the teenager allegedly fell from the second floor of the hostel building. We will question them," the officer told PTI.

The two students will be produced before a court later in the day, he said.

Police said they have till date spoken to nine people, of whom two were security guards of the hostel.

Kolkata Police have recovered the deceased's mobile phone from the room of the former student who was arrested.

Besides, going through the call lists and messages in the seized cell phone, police are also going through the deceased's red-coloured diary recovered from his room in the hostel.

A Kolkata Police team also visited the deceased's home in Nadia district to match the handwriting.

"The first accused has admitted that it was he who had talked to the mother of the deceased's son. It was he who told the mother that her son was fine. He has been lying to us," the policeman said.

An FIR has been registered after the deceased's father lodged a complaint, alleging that a few boarders of the hostel were responsible for his son's death.

Swapnadip Kundu, a resident of Bagula in Nadia district, fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel building around 11.45 pm on Wednesday and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital at 3.40 am on Thursday. PTI SCH ACD