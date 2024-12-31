Two more Ayyappa devotees succumb to burns, death toll mounts to eight

Hubballi (Karnataka), Dec 31 (PTI) Two more Lord Ayyappa devotees who sustained burns due to an LPG cylinder blast here succumbed, taking the death toll to eight, police said on Tuesday.

Nine people sustained burns due to a cooking gas cylinder blast in a room they were staying in. The injured were asleep when the tragedy occurred more than a week ago, police said.

While Tejashwara Satare died on Monday night Prakash Barakera breathed his last on Tuesday morning, police added.

Police suspect that the devotees might have failed to turn off the cylinder knob properly after cooking food, resulting in the accident.

Those who sustained burns were admitted to the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMC-RI) in Hubballi. PTI GMS ADB