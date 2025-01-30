Two more Bangladeshi women arrested for illegal stay in Kochi

Kochi, Jan 30 (PTI) Two more Bangladeshi women were arrested here on Thursday for illegally staying in India, police said.

Kobitiba, 22 and Rubina Sheikh, 19 were arrested from Kodanadu in the Ernakulam rural police limits.

The duo allegedly crossed the border from West Bengal and traveled to Bengaluru, where they obtained Aadhaar cards with the help of an agent, police said.

Both were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

They were arrested in a special operation, 'Operation Clean,' launched by Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena after the arrest of 28-year-old Thaslima Begum two weeks ago.

With these arrests, the number of Bangladeshis detained in the rural district police limits this month has risen to seven, police said.

Following the series of arrests, the police have decided to expand their investigation to West Bengal to track down agents facilitating illegal border crossings, fake ID and Aadhar cards.