Two more bodies day after car swept away trying to cross submerged bridge in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Kota, Aug 25 (PTI) A day after a car was swept away in floodwaters while trying to cross a submerged low bridge in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, two more bodies, including that of a government school teacher, were recovered, officials said.

The incident took place on Sunday noon when the car attempted to drive through the overflowing water on Changeri Pullia (low bridge), near Gagron fort, despite warnings from locals. Two bodies and the vehicle were retrieved within three hours of the incident the same day.

On Monday, the body of Lekhraj Saini (35), from Kudayla village in Ramganjmandi subdivision of Kota district, was pulled out from deep water around 1.30 pm, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Abhishek Charan said.

Later in the evening, the fourth body, identified as Venugopal from Sambhar in Jaipur -- a teacher posted at the government senior secondary school in Kudayla -- was also recovered, the officer said.

The other two bodies -- Neeraj Singh Shekhawat (49), from Vijay Nagar in Ganganagar and teacher at a senior secondary school in Kudayla, and Hari Ballabh Khati (60) of Kudayla village -- were found on the back seat of the car on Sunday.

Mandawar Station House Officer Mahaveer said three bodies were handed over to their families after post-mortem, while the fourth body has been kept in the mortuary for autopsy.

Officials said that locals warned the car occupants against crossing the bridge, which was under more than an inch of overflowing water, but they went ahead and were swept away by the strong current. PTI COR OZ OZ