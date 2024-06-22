Two more bombs found in Kerala's Kannur district

Kannur (Kerala), Jun 22 (PTI) Days after an elderly man died in a bomb explosion here, two more bombs were found on an uninhabited property in this politically volatile north Kerala district on Saturday, police said.

During a search in the area, the police recovered two steel bombs (a kind of crude bomb) at a property on Ambilad road in Kuthuparamba here.

An investigation is going on to find out how such highly explosive bombs were kept here, police said.

The death of an 86-year-old man due to a bomb explosion near Thalassery here on June 18 triggered a widespread political row in the state as the opposition Congress and the BJP had pointed fingers at the ruling CPI(M) over allegedly making and keeping bombs in unoccupied houses and properties in Kannur.

The elderly man -- Velayudhan -- died when he picked up and tried to open the bomb which he found from an uninhabited property where he had gone to collect coconuts, according to police.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan admitted in the state assembly recently that there have been repeated incidents of bomb blasts in some areas of the northern district and said the police would conduct more rigorous investigations there. PTI COR LGK KH