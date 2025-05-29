Two more COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand, tally rises to 3

Ranchi: Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand in the past two days, taking the total tally to three after the recent surge in the infection in many parts of the country, an official said on Thursday.

"Two fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ranchi in the past two days. With this, the number of people who tested positive for the infection has reached three," Ranchi civil surgeon Prabhat Kumar said.

The state's first COVID-19 case of the current wave was reported last week after a person, who had recently returned from Mumbai, tested positive for the infection.

Out of three, two patients are under treatment at hospitals, while one is in home isolation, Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the Ranchi administration on Thursday, issued an advisory as a precaution against rising cases of COVID-19.

The administration urges people to wear masks if they have symptoms like runny nose, sore throat, headache or fever. It also asked people to wear masks in crowded places.

"If you have flu-like symptoms, stay home, maintain physical distance, wear a mask, and practice good hand hygiene," the advisory issued by the administration said.

"Stay hydrated, monitor your temperature and oxygen levels (SpO2), and stay in touch with your doctor," it said.

In the advisory, the administration also urged people not to use antibiotics unless there is clear evidence of a bacterial infection and to seek immediate medical advice if they experience difficulty breathing, their oxygen level drops to 93 per cent or below, or they have a high fever or cough lasting more than five days.

People over 60 years of age, or those with heart diseases, diabetes, weakened immune systems, tuberculosis, chronic lung, kidney, or liver diseases, obesity, or who are unvaccinated, should take extra precautions, it stated.