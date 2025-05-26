Two more Covid cases detected in Gurugram city; toll at six

Gurugram, May 26 (PTI) Two new coronavirus cases were reported in Gurugram city on Monday.

A 51-year-old woman from Sushant Lok phase 1 and a 30-year-old woman residing at South city were confirmed positive for the virus, a health department official said.

The Sushant Lok resident was fully vaccinated and had recently returned from Georgia while the South City resident had recently returned from Bengaluru. Both the patients have been kept in home isolation, the official added.

According to the health department, there are six coronavirus patients currently in the city. The department has instructed people not to take cold and cough symptoms lightly and get themselves tested immediately.

Gurugram Chief Medical Officer Dr Alka Singh said that a special ward has been opened in the hospital to test and treat coronavirus patients.

All government and private hospitals have been ordered to make arrangements for medicines, oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment, she said.

"All the patients are stable and are being monitored. The health department has also started contact tracing. Private hospitals have been instructed to remain alert," Dr Singh added. PTI COR RUK RUK