Two more COVID-related deaths reported in Karnataka, pushing tally to 11

Bengaluru, Jun 9 (PTI) Karnataka added two more COVID-related deaths to its tally, pushing it to 11 on Monday. The day also saw 67 new cases, according to the health department.

A 51-year-old woman from Belagavi with comorbidities had died of acute cardiorespiratory arrest on June 8. While 79-year-old man from Dakshina Kannada, who was admitted on June 6 at a private hospital in Dakshina Kannada, died of COVID pneumonia on June 9. Both the patients had been vaccinated against COVID.

The positivity rate, which spiked to 40.7 per cent on June 9 fell drastically on Tuesday, and registered a 11.73 per cent. In total, 571 tests were done on Tuesday, of which 531 were RTPCR tests and 40 RAT tests.