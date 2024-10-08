Two more dengue deaths registered in Delhi, case tally soars to over 2,000

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The national capital has registered two more deaths caused by dengue as the number of cases of the mosquito borne virus has significantly risen to 2,115 so far this year, according to official data.

In September, Delhi registered its first dengue death of the year after a 54-year-old man succumbed to the virus at Lok Nayak Hospital on September 8.

The two new deaths have been reported at the Safdarjung Hospital and Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, said a civic body official on condition of anonymity.

The official, however, did not reveal when the deaths took place and other details of the deceased.

These deaths have been reported in the MCD's weekly report on vector borne diseases in the capital.

According to the report, a total of three dengue deaths have been registered in the capital this year so far. Last year, Delhi reported 19 dengue deaths.

Within a period of seven days between September 29 till October 5, Delhi reported 485 more dengue cases, already half way round as compared to last month. The highest number of cases during this period are registered from Najafgarh zone followed by South Delhi Zone.

Last month, Delhi reported 1052 dengue cases, highest of any month reported so far this year.

The cases of malaria have also risen in the past week from September 29 to October, recording a spike of 81 cases. The total tally of malaria cases this year has surpassed last year's record by registering 511 malaria cases till October 5. Last year 426 malaria cases were reported in Delhi.

Similarly, the number of Chikungunya cases have also gone up with the tally standing at 69 till October 5, as against 65 record in the entire year in 2023.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken action against over two lakh people in the form of legal notices and challans for allowing mosquito breeding in their premises and imposed a total penalty of Rs 28 lakh till October 5, the weekly report shows. It further shows over 29.91 crore house visits have been conducted by the corporation till date and 9.26 lakh homes have been sprayed with anti-mosquito medicines.

"We advise people to discard any waste articles in their homes that may accumulate water and lead to mosquito breeding later. Even as rains have subsided, residents are requested to stay vigilant and keep their surrounding clean," the official said. PTI SJJ AS AS