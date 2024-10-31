Two more die in Bengal factory fire, toll rises to three

Barasat (WB), Oct 31 (PTI) Two persons on Thursday succumbed to the injuries they suffered during a fire incident at a chemical factory in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said.

The toll in the blaze that broke out on Wednesday afternoon in the factory where crude oil was distilled rose to three.

The two seriously injured persons had been admitted to Barasat Government Medical College and Hospital where they died, police said.

One person died in the incident on Wednesday. PTI COR NN