Two more die in Kerala temple fire accident

Kasaragod (Kerala), Oct 4 (PTI) Two more people have died from injuries suffered in the recent fireworks accident at a temple near Neeleswaram in this district, raising the death toll to four, officials said on Monday.

Biju (38) and Shibinraj (19), who had been receiving treatment for severe burns at a private hospital in Kozhikode, died on Sunday night.

Earlier, two persons had also died from injuries sustained in the accident.

According to the Kasaragod district administration, 154 people were injured in the accident and of them, 100 were admitted in various hospitals.

The incident occurred late on October 28 night at Anjoottanbalam Veererkavu temple near Neeleswaram when firecrackers stored in the vicinity exploded.

Three persons including two temple committee officials have been arrested in connection with the incident on Tuesday after a case was registered under the Explosive Substance Act and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). PTI TGB TGB ROH