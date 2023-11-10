Two more die, toll in Haryana's suspected spurious liquor case climbs to nine

Ambala, Nov 10 (PTI) With the death of two more persons on Friday, the death toll in a suspected case of poisoning due to spurious liquor has climbed to nine in Haryana, officials said.

While seven had died in Yamunanagar district, two deaths were reported in neighbouring Ambala district, they added.

Opposition parties Congress, AAP and INLD have targeted the M L Khattar government over deaths due to suspected spurious liquor and said it has failed to learn lessons from previous incidents.

The police said the two who died here were migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh. They were stated to have consumed the suspected spurious liquor, which had been manufactured illegally in Ambala district.

The duo was living in a rented house in a village in Ambala and working at a factory here.

When their condition became grave, they were admitted to Mullana Medical College at Mulana here where they succumbed on Friday, a police official from Ambala district said.

The police here said around 200 boxes of spurious liquor were prepared in an abandoned old factory which was then supplied to some of the arrested accused in Yamunanagar.

They added that they recovered 14 empty drums and the material used for making illicit liquor from the spot.

Police said they are trying to find out when the accused started making the liquor and who were involved in its manufacture.

The Yamunanagar police formed a special investigation team to probe the matter and arrested seven persons in connection with the case.

Two others were later apprehended for allegedly manufacturing the liquor illegally in the neighbouring Ambala district, Mullana SHO Surender had said on Thursday.

"They supplied this liquor in Yamunanagar district," the SHO added.

Among those arrested, two are local illegal vendors from Yamunanagar, the police said. PTI COR SUN RPA