Two more ESI hospitals to come up in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jul 26 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday approved a proposal to set up two new employees’ state insurance (ESI) hospitals in the state.

The hospitals will come up in Keonjhar and Sonepur towns, and largely benefit workers and their family members, Majhi said in a statement.

At present, four ESI hospitals and 41 dispensaries are functioning in different parts of Odisha under the ESI scheme.

The scheme is a multipurpose health insurance and social security programme for industrial workers and their family members. PTI BBM RBT