Two more FIRs in Mumbai against Ramgiri Maharaj over remarks on Prophet

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) Two fresh FIRs were registered on Monday against religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj in Mumbai for his alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad and Islam, a police official said.

The First Information Reports were registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) including 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 299 (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) at Bandra and Nirmal Nagar police stations.

The complaints were lodged by a garment trader and an auto driver, respectively, the official said.

Multiple FIRs have already been registered against the Hindu seer across Maharashtra, including at Mahim and Pydhonie police stations in Mumbai, so far.

Maharaj allegedly commented on Islam and Prophet Mohammad at Shah Panchale village in Sinnar taluka of Nashik district during a religious event and its video went viral on social media, police had said earlier.

As his remarks triggered protests, the seer claimed that his remarks concerned the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh. PTI ZA NSK