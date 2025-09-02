Two more govt medical colleges in Kerala get NMC approval

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 2 (PTI) Kerala has secured approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC) for two more government medical colleges, state Health Minister Veena George said here on Tuesday.

The Wayanad and Kasaragod medical colleges have each been cleared to admit 50 MBBS students from the current academic year, she said in a statement.

The minister said the approval was granted after both institutions put in place the required infrastructure and academic facilities to meet NMC standards.

"With this, four medical colleges have received approval during the term of the present government," George said, adding that steps would be taken quickly to start admissions this year.

The minister said the government was committed to developing the two new colleges in stages, similar to other medical institutions in the state.

"Major development works have been carried out and all facilities needed to launch the MBBS course are ready," she said. PTI TGB TGB KH