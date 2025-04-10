Two more held in connection with death of woman during childbirth at home

Malappuram (Kerala), Apr 10 (PTI) The police on Thursday detained two more persons in connection with the death of a 35-year-old woman, who allegedly died during childbirth at home in this north Kerala district recently.

According to the police, Fathima, a resident of Othukkungal, and her son Aboobaker Siddique were taken into custody for allegedly assisting with the delivery.

The duo will undergo detailed questioning as part of the ongoing investigation, they added.

Earlier, Malappuram police arrested Sirajudheen, 39, the husband of the deceased, under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 238 (destruction of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Asma, a native of Chattiparamba, reportedly died on Sunday while giving birth to her fifth child, police said.

Following the incident, Sirajudheen transported her body to his residence in Perumbavoor, Ernakulam district.

After being alerted, Perumbavoor police arrived at the house and shifted the body to Perumbavoor Taluk Hospital.

A postmortem later confirmed that Asma died due to excessive bleeding during childbirth, according to the police.

Subsequently, Sirajudheen was arrested, and a detailed investigation into the incident was initiated, police added. PTI ARM ARM ADB