Two more held in Rs 20 crore 'digital arrest' scam

Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) Mumbai Police have nabbed two more persons from West Bengal in connection with a high-profile 'digital arrest' scam, in which an elderly woman was duped of over Rs 20 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Saurish Sushanta Nag (41), a resident of Kolkata, and Bapi Nani Gopal Das (53), a resident of Nadia. Both individuals are said to be from the first layer of the cyber fraud network involved in the scam, an official stated.

So far, five accused have been apprehended in connection with the case, while five more remain wanted.

During the investigation, cyber police officials uncovered financial transactions linking the accused to the scam, an official said.

Authorities found that Rs 1.38 crore had been transferred into the bank account of Global Solves Private Limited, linked to Saurish Nag, while Rs 50 lakh had been funnelled into the account of Gajanan Fish Supplier, associated with Bapi Das.

Following these findings, a special police team was dispatched to West Bengal, where both accused were located and taken into custody. Officials confirmed that the duo played a direct role in orchestrating the scam.

The case involves an 86-year-old woman from south Mumbai who fell victim to the sophisticated cyber fraud. Over two months, the fraudsters extorted more than Rs 20 crore from the victim.

Further investigations are underway, police said. PTI DC NSK