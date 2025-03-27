Two more Hurriyat groups denounce separatism; repose faith in Modi-led Bharat: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said two more constituents of the Jammu and Kashmir-based Hurriyat Conference have discarded separatism and reposed their faith in the new Bharat built by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said this development comes two days after similar announcements by two other affiliates of the separatists' conglomerate.

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) and the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (JKDPM) announced the severing of all ties with separatism.

Shah said under the Modi government, separatism is breathing its last and the triumph of unity is echoing across Kashmir.

"Another great news from Kashmir Valley. Two more groups affiliated with the Hurriyat, namely J&K Tahreeqi Isteqlal and J&K Tahreek-I-Istiqamat, have discarded separatism and reposed their trust in the new Bharat built by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji," Shah wrote on X.