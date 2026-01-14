Two more nurses with Nipah symptoms admitted to Kolkata hospital

Kolkata, Jan 14 (PTI) Two more nurses were on Wednesday admitted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital here after they showed symptoms of the Nipah virus infection, a health department official said.

The two were engaged in the treatment of a health worker who tested positive for the Nipah virus at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

One of the duo was brought to the city hospital on late January 13 night, while the other, a house staff member, was shifted from the Bardhaman facility on early Wednesday, he added.

"These two health workers have symptoms of being infected with the Nipah virus. Their samples have been collected and sent for examination," the health department official said.

The two healthcare workers had treated that nurse, who tested positive for the contagion, when she was admitted to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

"Both developed symptoms and were subsequently taken to Beleghata ID Hospital,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the health condition of two other nurses, who had earlier tested positive for Nipah infection and are admitted at Barasat Hospital, remained extremely critical.

"They are still in a coma and admitted to the ICCU," the official said.

Incidentally, a resident medical officer (RMO) at Barasat hospital, who had been in contact with the infected nurses, also showed symptoms of Nipah, he said.

"The RMO has been placed under isolation, though tests conducted at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at Kalyani AIIMS, including nasal swab, blood, urine, and throat swab, came negative," he added.

Nipah virus is a notifiable disease, requiring immediate reporting to the central government. PTI SCH MNB NN