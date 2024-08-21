Two more persons arrested in fake MHADA website case

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) The cyber wing of Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested two more people in connection with a fake website of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) created by some people to dupe flat buyers, an official said here.

Police had arrested two persons in the case earlier this week.

Graphic designer Omkar Chatur Shinde (26) and software developer Satyam Rajesh Tiwari (25) were arrested on Wednesday, said an official of the BKC cyber cell.

Kalpesh Sevak, who allegedly created the fake website, and Amol Patel who allegedly posed as a MHADA officer had been arrested two day ago.

MHADA, a government agency, sells flats in Mumbai region through lottery at rates much lower than the market rates.

Its official website is http://mhada.gov.in. The agency recently approached police, complaining that some persons had created a fake MHADA website and they were collecting money from people by offering to sell flats in Goregaon for Rs 30 lakh.

Further investigation is underway, the police official added.