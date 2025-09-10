Two more rakes arrive for Kolkata Metro

Kolkata, Sept 10 (PTI) Two new metro rakes have arrived at the Kolkata port from China, which will strengthen the city's rapid transit system, officials said on Wednesday.

The consignment of 16 coaches was delivered by MV Spring Shine at Netaji Subhas Dock on Tuesday and will soon be transferred via the Kolkata dock system rail tracks for deployment, they said.

The new rakes, which would be deployed for service after a slew of tests and trials, will help the Kolkata Metro meet the massive increase in demand after three new sections were made operational last month.

"The Kolkata Metro has been an integral part of the city's growth story, and today's facilitation by the port is a proud contribution to its continued expansion," said Rathendra Raman, the chairman of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata.

So far, SMP Kolkata has handled 48 metro coaches imported from the Dalian Locomotive and Rolling Stock Co in China. PTI BSM SOM