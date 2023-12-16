Two more sea cleaning agencies join oil mitigation at Ennore

Chennai, Dec 16 (PTI) Two more sea cleaning agencies on Saturday joined the ongoing recovery operations at Ennore where an oil spill triggered panic causing environmental concerns.

Advertisment

Vens Hydra Lifts Pvt Limited and Neowin India Limited joined the Sea Care services and Viraj Sea cleaning agencies from Mumbai, the Tamil Nadu government said in a release here.

The machinery employed for oil extraction from the sea has been reinforced. Further, oil recovery measures, soil and shore clean-up was carried out in Mugathuvara Kuppam, Ennore Kuppam, Nettukuppam and Kattukuppam villages.

The impacted area has now been categorised into 4 stretches for the purpose of intensive review and mitigation. Each stretch will be taken care of by a dedicated team with the objective to complete the process of mitigation by December 18-19, the release said. PTI JSP SS