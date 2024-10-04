Two more shooters arrested in Naraina car showroom firing

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Delhi police on Friday said it has arrested two more men in connection with the Naraina second-hand luxury car showroom firing, allegedly done at the behest of a Europe-based Indian-origin gangster.

A team from the southwestern range of Special Cell arrested Ashish alias Bholi and Amit Kala, both in their 20s, from Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Thursday, an officer said.

Police had earlier arrested Arman and Deepak, an international kickboxing player, for being involved in the shootout.

Arman was nabbed Thursday by another Special Cell team in outer Delhi's Majra Dabas, following an encounter which left him with a gunshot wound in his leg.

A day before, Deepak, a gold medal winner, was arrested by the Crime Branch.

These were Ashish, Amit Kala, and Arman Khan who entered Naraina's Car Street showroom and fired multiple rounds in an extortion bid, while Deepak kept a vigil outside, the officer said.

Amit Kala and Deepak belong to Haryana's Rohtak and Arman Khan and Ashish to Charkhi Dadri.

All four were working at the behest of Spain- and Portugal-based gangster Himanshu Bhau, the officer said.

On September 27, three men went on a shooting rampage inside the Car Street showroom keeping the owner at gunpoint. Before they left, they threw a slip that read: "Himanshu bhau since 2020." The shooters demanded Rs 5 crore from the owner as protection money.

Bhau, a 21-year-old Rohtak native, is facing more than 50 cases under counts of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, threat and Arms Act in Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab.

He was also booked under the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) for running an extortion syndicate in Delhi. PTI ALK VN VN