Two more solar power projects for farmers come up in Jalna district

Jalna, Dec 31 (PTI) Two solar power projects have been set up under a Maharashtra government scheme for farmers in Jalna district in Hiwardi and Keligavan villages, an official said on Tuesday.

The 6 MW solar project at Hiwardi, installed within a 5 km radius of agriculture-dominated substations, is already operational and supplying electricity to 30 villages, benefiting 2,570 agricultural connections.

The 5 MW project at Keligavan village will become operational from Wednesday, said district collector Shrikrishna Panchal.

These projects were launched under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana.

"Currently, agricultural consumers receive electricity on a rotational basis during day and night. Farmers have been demanding uninterrupted daytime power to reduce inconvenience. These solar projects will cater to this need," said Superintending Engineer, MSEDCL in Jalna, Sanjay Sarag.

He said 26 solar projects with a combined capacity of 126 MW are being established in Jalna district. PTI COR NSK